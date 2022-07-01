Liam Broady has earned himself a new celebrity fan, after his five-set win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

British tennis star Liam Broady, spent nearly four hours on court against twelfth seed, Diego Schwartzman - in the Wimbledon second round, on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was one of many Brits who enjoyed success in the first two days at Wimbledon. Following the likes of Katie Boulter, who stunned with her win over Czech, No 6 seed, Karolina Pliskova.

Broady started strong against Schwartzman before finding himself two-sets-to-one down, but he soon turned it around on court three.

After the game, the wildcard described it as the biggest win of his career, now he’s preparing to take on Australian, Alex De Minaur - in the third round.

Who is the British player Liam Broady?

Liam Broady is from Stockport, England, and originally started playing tennis at the age of four. His first tennis tournament was at the age of eight, and he showed great potential for the game by ten years old.

Broady is the younger brother of fellow tennis player Naomi Broady, who last appeared at Wimbledon in 2018 where she was a wildcard entry, and lost in the first round.

In 2010, he won the Boys’ Doubles at Wimbledon with Tom Farquharson, and the Boys’ Doubles, at the Australian Open with Joshua Ward-Hibbert. As well as reaching the Boys’ Singles finals, at Wimbledon 2011.

Broady is an avid Manchester City F.C fan, and this has been evident throughout his Wimbledon appearances, this year.

Liam has admitted to adopting the Jack Grealish look for Wimbledon, and earlier this week credited his ‘Jack Grealish hair-do’ for his first-round win.

He pointed to his sideburns and hair as he suggested it’s “a little bit of the Jack Grealish, I guess - just having a bit of fun”.

Upon winning the Wimbledon game Broady put his fingers in his ears, as he replicated Jack Grealish’s famous celebration - to mark one of the biggest wins of his career.

What did Jack Grealish say?

When Broady was asked about the gesture to mark his victory, he laughed and said : “It’s the Jack Grealish celebration isn’t it? I just like Jack Grealish.”

Footage of this interview was posted on Twitter, and the man himself has since responded, giving his support to Broady.

Grealish reposted the video of him explaining the celebration, and wrote: “What a guy! Can’t wait for tomorrow!! You got all our support bro!! Cammmmmm on sannnn.”

Jack Grealish’s hairstyle seems to add to his appeal, as David Beckham’s locks did in the late 90s.