The British star is through to the third round at the All England Club for the very first time in her career.

The action from Wimbledon 2022 continues over the next few days following an exciting week of tennis so far.

Although the likes of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu have been the major attractions for British supporters, 25-year old Katie Boulter has also caught the eye with her impressive performances.

The Leicester native has made it through to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career and will look to keep her momentum going in the women’s singles later this week.

Here is everything you need to know about when Boulter will next be in action, who she will be facing and how she got this far:

When does Katie Boulter next play at Wimbledon?

Katie Boulter is due to play her third round match in the women’s singles at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday, July 2.

As with all third round matches, the time and court will be decided once the second round matches have concluded.

With the final match of the second round being played later today (Friday, July 1), Boulter’s start time and court should be confirmed this evening.

Who is Katie Boulter playing next at Wimbledon?

Boulter’s third round opponent in the Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles will be France’s Harmony Tan.

Like Boulter, this is the first time that the 24-year old has reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

Tan began her competition by beating seven time champion Serena Williams in the first round before knocking off Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Who did Katie Boulter beat to reach the third round at Wimbledon?

Katie Boulter started her tournament at the All England Club with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over former junior world number one Clara Burel.

In the second round she came up against sixth seed and 2021 runner-up Karolína Plíšková.

Despite being a massive underdog against the Czech star, and going 1-0 down after the first set, Boulter was able to rally and pull off a huge upset win by winning the second and third sets 7-6 and 6-4.

Plíšková was amongst the early contenders with bookmakers to have a chance of winning the event and her elimination has blown the market wide open.

Despite the incredible victory, Boulter is still considered a long shot to go on and win the women’s singles with a current market price of 66/1.

However, the 24-year-old is the heavy favorite to make it past Harmony Tan in the third round, with the Brit priced at 2/5 and her opponent at 7/4 for the match.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

The BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.