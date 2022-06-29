The US Open champion returns to the All England Club and fights through to second round

Wimbledon 2022 officially got underway on Monday, June 26 and Emma Raducanu was the main attraction of the first day

The 19-year old played her opening match against Romanian Alison Van Uytvanck and won 6-4 6-4 in front of an excited crowd, hopeful the young British sensation can replicate her stunning run at the SW19 tournament.

Raducanu, the reigning US Open champion, is currently ranked 10th in the world will now face the French star Caroline Garcia.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and against who she will face in her second round 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles quest:

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu continues her Wimbledon campaign tomorrow, Wednesday 29 June 2022 in the second round.

The exact time and location of the match is as yet to be confirmed.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu’s opponent will be world number 55 Caroline Garcia.

She has previously reached number four in the WTA rankings and has made it through the fourth round of Wimbledon as well as the third round of the US Open, French Open quarter final and fourth round of the Australian Open.

The two of them have faced each other once before at the Indian Wells tournament and Raducanu won 6-1 3-6 6-1.

Raducanu celebrates against Belgium’s Van Uytvanck

Emma Raducanu odds

Emma Raducanu is currenlty 20/1 to win Wimbledon 2022 after her first round win.

Who will Emma Raducanu face in the third round if she wins?

Raducanu is in the second half of the bracket for the Ladies Singles alongside the likes of world number 2 Anett Kontaveit.

The four potential third round opponents are Marta Kostyuk, Katie Swan, Misaki Doi or Shuai Zhang.

Should Raducanu make it to the fourth round her most likely opponent would be world number seven Danielle Collins.

Who else is playing tomorrow?

The second round matches tomorrow will see Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray play.

Murray will face the hard-hitting American John Isner while Carlos Alcaraz faces Tallon Griekspoor.

Number one in the world Novak Djokovic will face the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner will also be featuring in tomorrow’s second round matches.

Former Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber will play against Polish athlete Magda Linette.

Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles outright odds

World number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the pre-tournament favourite to win the Women’s Singles event at Wimbledon 2022.

The Pole is 6/4 to claim victory with Ons Jabeur second favourite at 6/1 and Petra Kvitova third favourite at 10/1 while Cori Gauff is close behind in the current market at 11/1.

Seven time champion Serena Williams can be backed at 20/1 while 2019 winner Simona Halep is 17/1.

Emma Raducanu starts the tournament as a 40/1 outsider while her first round opponent, Alison Van Uytvanck, is a massive long shot at 100/1.