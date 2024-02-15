Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's nearly time for the Premier League to resume it's weekend duties once again with Brentford and Liverpool kicking off the weekend. With several managers at potential risk of being removed from their duties, this weekend could be crunch time for the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace as they look to improve on a dint in form.

The Hammers will be forced to bounce back from a 6-0 defeat to Arsenal as they head up to Nottingham while Roy Hodgson will hope to cling on to his job as he heads through to Everton. The Toffees, however, could push themselves out of the relegation zone if they secure a win over Crystal Palace and Luton suffer defeat to Manchester United.

Ahead of this weekend's battles, here is the latest transfer news, including reports from Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton...

Premier League to battle for Juventus star

Juventus star Federico Chiesa is set to start a bidding war in the Premier League as the winger already has links to Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United (CaughtOffSide).

Federico Chiesa in action for Juventus

The 26-year-old's contract with the Serie A side is scheduled to end in 2025 but extension talks have reportedly taken place in recent weeks but those talks are far from simple according to Gazzetta dello Sport and it is now uncertain whether he will remain in Italy. The winger has made 114 appearances overall, scoring 28 goals and providing 22 assists.

With Mo Salah's future at Liverpool currently uncertain, the Reds are beginning to look at replacements with Chiesa named as a potential target. Similarly, Ange Postecoglou is keen to bolster his wing department and the Magpies have also been mentioned in connection with a potential bid for the ex-Fiorentina star.

Barcelona eye ex-Arsenal target

Barcelona have made Everton's 22-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana their main summer transfer target (Fichajes). This news comes shortly after Onana rejected a move in January from Arsenal.

The Everton man was the subject of plenty of interest in the winter window with Manchester United and the Gunners both named as potential suitors. However, the midfielder has stuck with the Toffees as they bid to get out of the relegation zone. It was revealed that an exit from Goodison Park was a real possibility in January but the ex-Lille star was not interested.

His sister and agent Melissa is quoted as saying (via Sports Witness): "We could have left this winter, but we once again sat down and asked the question whether it's the right time, if the player is ready. My job is to put opportunities on the table. In the end, he’s the one who makes the choice because it’s his life and his career. I put the opportunities on the table and he said ‘No, I want to stay at Everton and I want to continue to fight’".