Liverpool defender turns down move after Real Madrid show interest in £52m star

On of Liverpool’s key players has rejected the chance for a big-money move this summer.

Despite winning the Premier League last season, plenty of Liverpool’s starting XI players are being touted with moves elsewhere.

Another star is also rumoured to be on the move - heading in the same direction as Alexander-Arnold.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is attracting interest from Real Madrid; with his contract set to expire in 2026, he’s the most valuable player who could walk for free at the end of next season.

Konate, valued at £51.6m by Transfermarkt, is reportedly seen as a “lost cause” with Liverpool hunting for a replacement already - which could come in the form of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

According to the Mirror, however, Konate has turned down a move away from Anfield already this summer.

They have claimed that an unnamed Saudi Pro League club came in for the France international - who rejected the offer as he wants to keep playing in Europe.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market, spending around £200m to bring in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman, and Armin Pecsi.

But manager Arne Slot seemingly has no plans to slow down on the spending, as he now targets a new striker in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak - who could break the Premier League transfer record at more than £110m.