Everton are hoping to beat Liverpool at Anfield for just the fourth time in the Premier League era

Premier League action returns this weekend with one of the biggest rivalries in British football as Liverpool play host to city rivals Everton at Anfield. The Merseyside derby is synonymous for being a fiery affair which is played at a high intensity and this game will be no exception.

Liverpool are hoping to get back to winning ways to bridge the gap between themselves and league leaders Tottenham and Arsenal, while a rejuvenated Everton with three wins from their last four matches in all competitions will hope to build on their 3-0 win against Bournemouth to climb up the table after a nail biting fight to avoid relegation last season.

The game between Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche’s side is likely to attract huge interest from fans around the world. But who is the referee and VAR official for the game and how can fans follow all of the action from Anfield.

Here’s all you need to know.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Everton?

Craig Pawson takes charge of the highly anticipated Merseyside derby. (Getty Images)

Craig Pawson has been appointed as the referee for the first Merseyside derby of the 2023/24 season. The Merseyside derby has produced 22 red cards in the Premier League era, five more than any other fixture and it is likely to be a feisty affair once again.

Pawson has previously been involved in one other Merseyside derby back in 2017 where he officiated a 1-1 draw at Anfield in 2017. During the game he awarded a penalty which was scored by Wayne Rooney for the Toffees, after Mohamed Salah had put the hosts ehad.

Who are the VAR officials for Liverpool vs Everton?

Craig Pawson will be assisted by David Coote who is on VAR duty and his VAR assistant Stuart Burt. Thomas Bramall is the fourth official and he is joined by Marc Perry and Wade Smith who serve as the assistant running the line.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool and Everton will meet at Anfield on Saturday 21 October at 12.30pm. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with build up beginning at 11am. Customers can also stream the contest through Discovery+ on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Head to head record

Liverpool have the vastly superior record against Everton and have won 124 of their 293 contests since 1894. Everton have drawn 86 and won 83 games in the same time period.