Liverpool identify 'new' top target amidst Federico Chiesa transfer links

Liverpool could sign two more wingers before the transfer window slams shut.

Recently, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a transfer move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Old Lady are looking to let Chiesa go for a paltry fee of around £12.6 million and Liverpool are keen to make a move - but he is not the only wide man who is thought to be on the Reds’ radar.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are also seeking a deal to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad in La Liga, alongside their efforts to sign Chiesa. As such, the Reds could snap up both players before transfer deadline day on August 30.

While they are both undoubtedly talented players, it would leave Liverpool with something of a surplus of options out wide. They already have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak at the club - furthermore, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot can also function as wingers.

As such, bringing both of these players on board at this time could lead to them being lost in the mix - it is not a problem position for Liverpool currently.

Could Liverpool be preparing for life after Mohamed Salah?

At 32 years of age, Liverpool’s talismanic winger Mohamed Salah is no spring chicken. Couple this with the fact that Saudi Arabian clubs are perpetually trying to sign him and everything points towards Arne Slot preparing his team for life after the Egyptian icon has left Anfield.

Losing Salah will be an enormous blow to the Reds - he has had an excellent start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, scoring two goals and notching up an assist in Liverpool’s first two games of the campaign.

Nevertheless, bringing in new wingers - especially ones of Chiesa and Kubo’s quality - will help to soften the blow when Salah eventually departs Merseyside.