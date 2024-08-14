Liverpool look to sign £34m player from Valencia after Martin Zubimendi bid collapses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are once again looking to sign a player from La Liga - just days after missing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds were chasing Zubimendi’s signature over the past week, having not made a single purchase so far in the transfer window. But the Euros 2024 winner has opted to stay at Real Sociedad, signing a new contract with the club.

Now, multiple outlets are reporting that Liverpool FC are showing genuine in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old goalkeeper is valued at around £34m, but an initial bid from the Anfield club has been rejected, according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito.

One of the breakout names at Euro 2024, Giorgi Mamardashvili is now linked with Liverpool. | Getty Images

According to fellow Spanish publication Revelo, the plan would be for Liverpool to purchase the goalkeeper, then loan him back to Valencia until current starting goalie Alisson leaves - not too dissimilar to what Chelsea did with Thibault Courtois in the mid-2010s.

Fabrizio Romano is suggesting that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms - and that if he didn’t move back to Valencia, Premier League side Bournemouth would be open to having him for a couple of seasons.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is being flirted with by multiple Saudi Pro League teams, but so far has resisted their advances - despite promises of an eye-watering salary.

Mamardashvili joined Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021, and has since played 94 times for the Mestalla outfit.