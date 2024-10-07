Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could hand two of their players new contracts in the coming weeks.

With game week seven of the 2024/25 Premier League season in the books, we are now entering another international break. As we await England’s next foray into the Nations League, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division today.

Liverpool are trying to tie two of their key defenders down with new contracts - meanwhile, Manchester City have been given a ‘huge’ sum of money to spend in the January transfer window.

Liverpool in ‘talks’ over new deals for Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah

Liverpool are looking to hand Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah new contracts, according to a report from the Daily Mirror. As things stand, Konate’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026, whereas Quansah’s contract will run out in 2027.

Due to this, there is ‘no rush’ on Liverpool’s end to tie each of the two players down. They are also in discussion with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they have yet to table any of these three an official offer as of yet. Currently, it is unclear what Liverpool’s squad may look like in 12 months’ time.

Manchester City given £80 million to spend in January transfer window

Manchester City could be set to spend a massive £80 million sum in January, using the funds accumulated from their transfer of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

City are looking to replace Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Despite this, the Sky Blues would rather find a solution to this problem within their existing squad - and they may already have one, given Mateo Kovacic’s sublime performance against Fulham at the weekend. As such, it remains to be seen where this money will be spent.