Liverpool look to snag defender from under Chelsea and Newcastle United's noses

Liverpool are reportedly targeting another Bundesliga defender - who could be a potential bargain transfer this summer.

The Reds have wasted no time in the early stages of the window. Under new manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, the club is moving quickly to secure key signings ahead of next season’s Champions League campaign.

Florian Wirtz remains the club’s marquee target this summer, and negotiations are ongoing despite two failed bids.

Now, attention has turned to centre-back reinforcements. Slot is keen to add depth behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, and Kim Min-Jae has emerged as a strong option.

Kim joined Bayern from Napoli in 2023 for £48m, becoming the most expensive Asian footballer ever. While he was a regular under Thomas Tuchel, Bayern are reportedly open to letting him go for a reduced fee this summer - potentially allowing Liverpool to pounce.

There is interest from both Newcastle United and Chelsea, but with their long-term futures at Anfield uncertain, there is scope for Kim to become the lead central defender within the next few years.

Kim’s strong performances in Serie A and the Bundesliga have long attracted Premier League attention.

Manchester United were heavily linked with him last summer before his move to Germany.