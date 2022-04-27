Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to replicate Manchester City by winning the home leg of their last four meeting but will face a tough task against a team who eliminated Bayern Munich in the previous round.

Liverpool’s push for an unprecedented quadruple trophy winning season goes through the UEFA Champions League once again as they play the first leg of their semi final against Villarreal.

The Spaniards travel to Anfield full of confidence having eliminated Bayern Munich in the previous round.

It’s the second England v Spain semi final clash after Manchester City’s thrilling4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Pep Guardiola’s team now take a narrow advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg and the Reds will be hoping to find themselves in a more comfortable position at the end of the first 90 minutes tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on TV and online as well as pre-match team news and predictions:

What channel is Liverpool v Villareal on?

BT Sport have exclusive rights to broadcast all UEFA competition fixtures and will be showing Liverpool v Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Coverage starts from 7pm (BST) on BT Sport 2 with kick off one hour later at 8pm (BST).

Non BT customers will not be able to watch the match live but Sky Sports will be providing live updates on their Gillette Labs Soccer Special programme on Sky Sport PL (Channel 402) and Sky Sports News (Channel 409).

Liverpool v Villarreal live stream

The match can be live streamed via the BT Sport app.

The app can be downloaded through all major app stores on mobile devices.

Liverpool v Villarreal team news

Despite the hectic schedule of fixtures, Liverpool’s squad has remained largely injury and suspension free with striker Roberto Firmino the only doubt due to a foot injury which also saw him miss last Sunday’s Merseyside derby with Everton.

The Reds have a difficult trip to St James’ Park on Saturday where they will find a Newcastle United side on a four game winning run that also hasn’t lost a home Premier League game since December.

With so many important games to be played there may be several changes made to the Liverpool starting XI between European and domestic fixtures.

As for Villarreal, they will be without former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno who is a long term injury casualty and, crucially, will also be missing striker Gerard Moreno who has contributed 11 goals this season.

Former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin and winger Yeremi Pino are doubts.

Liverpool v Villarreal prediction

Despite earning a lot of credibility for their upset win over Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, Villarreal remain big outsiders to get the victory at Anfield.

Oddsmakers have Liverpool as heavy odds-on favourites at 2/7 while the visitors are 17/2 and the draw 9/2.

Despite having an excellent season in UEFA’s top tournament, Villarreal are struggling in La Liga and currently sit seventh.

However, they come into the Anfield match after back-to-back league victories over Valencia and Getafe and are unbeaten in five across all competitions.

Incredibly, the two clubs have only ever faced each other twice in their history and that came during the latter stages of the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League.

Liverpool were 3-0 winners at Anfield which proved enough for them to progress despite Villarreal winning the second leg 1-0.