England’s Premier League takes on Spain’s La Liga twice in UEFA’s biggest competition this week with Villareal also facing Liverpool.

European football returns this week with an absolutely titanic clash to kick things off, as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The 12 time winners head to the Etihad Stadium having already eliminated Premier League opposition in the form of Chelsea, while City progressed to this stage after knocking out Los Blancos’ city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The second semi-final also sees Spanish and English opposition go head-to-head as Liverpool take on the competition’s surprise package in Villareal.

Then, on Thursday, West Ham and Rangers will fly the flag for the UK in the Europa League semi-finals while Leicester City welcome Jose Mouriniho’s Roma for their Europa Conference League semi.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the first semi-final clash between Man City and Real Madrid including live stream details:

David Alaba and Casemiro are doubts for Tuesday’s game. Credit: Getty.

What channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

BT Sport have exclusive rights to broadcast all UEFA competition fixtures and will be showing Manchester City v Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Coverage starts from 7pm (BST) on BT Sport 2 with kick off one hour later at 8pm (BST).

Non BT customers will not be able to watch the match live but Sky Sports will be providing live updates on their Gillette Labs Soccer Special programme on Sky Sport PL (Channel 402) and Sky Sports News (Channel 409).

Man City v Real Madrid live stream

The match can be live streamed via the BT Sport app.

The app can be downloaded through all major app stores on mobile devices.

Man City v Real Madrid latest team news

The home side will make late fitness decisions on England international defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who are both in doubt for the clash.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo misses out through suspension, having picked up his third yellow card of the tournament in City’s quarter final clash with Atletico Madrid.

As for Real Madrid, they will have to cope without former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, who misses out through injury alongside Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, while David Alaba is also a doubt after being taken off with a thigh issue in their last outing against Osasuna.

Luka Modric did not feature at all in that match but it is believed the 36-year old was being rested in order to stay fully fit for Tuesday’s trip to the Etihad.

Los Blancos will be able to welcome back Eder Militao who missed their last European game through suspension but has now served his ban.

Man City v Real Madrid prediction

This one may seem too close to call for many but the oddsmakers are backing the hosts as fairly heavy favourites to win the first leg.

City are 4/9 ahead of kick off while Madrid start at 11/2 and the draw is 7/2.

Historically there literally is nothing separating them with the Spaniards having won two of their previous six meetings while City have also won two and there have been two draws.

They last faced off in the Last 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League where Pep Guardiola’s side won both legs 2-1 to progress 4-2 on aggregate.