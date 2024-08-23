Liverpool have finalised a deal to sign Alvin Ayman from Wolves. | Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool have snapped up one of Wolves’ academy prospects.

We are now just a week away from the end of the summer transfer window. There is still plenty of time for clubs to push through a mrquee signing - what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

Liverpool have signed an academy player from Wolves - meanwhile, Newcastle United have been dealt a major transfer blow after one of their targets has received interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool sign Alvin Ayman from Wolves’ youth academy

Liverpool have pulled off a coup by snapping up 16 year old Alvin Ayman from Wolves’ academy. He has arrived to the tune of a £2 million compensation fee and has signed a 5 year deal at Anfield.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Liverpool have completed deal for 16-year-old talent Alvin Ayman to join the Academy from Wolves. 5 year deal, £2m compensation fee and Premier League’s 5 step approval now completed.”

Newcastle United transfer target Edmond Tapsoba receives ‘interest’ from Saudi Arabia

Journalist Christian Falk has some bad news for fans of Newcastle United. Recently, the Toon had been linked with a move for Edmond Tapsoba - however, they have been joined in the race for his signature by clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, Falk said: “There are many clubs interested in Edmond Tapsoba but at the moment Leverkusen don’t want to sell. He had a release clause worth about €95m, but this was running out. I heard Al-Nassr was seriously interested in the player, though Tapsoba himself isn’t so keen to go to Saudi Arabia.

“There must really be a crazy offer that Leverkusen and the player couldn’t refuse. However, there are other players at Leverkusen that are more likely to be sold by comparison.”