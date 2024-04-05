Loris Karius has made just two appearances since signing for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius and his fiancee Diletta Leotta were denied entry when trying to enter one of Berlin’s most famous nightclubs, according to reports from the Daily Mail. The pair, who got engaged in February, were visiting Berlin as part of some mid-season holidays during the recent international break.

During their travels, one of the attractions the couple were keen to check out was the iconic nightclub Berghain - which local travel website Original Berlin Tours claims is famed for its sex parties, techno music and strict entry policy.

The couple quickly become accustomed to the latter during their trip and according to German outlet BILD, Leotta told her friend Daniella Battaglia (Italian radio presenter and singer) that she was brutally turned down by the bouncers on the door. According to BILD, Leotta told a friend: “You know, that I was in Berlin and you know that I told you I really wanted to go Berghain, this very famous one Nightclub in which there is, however, very strict entry control.

“I came to the front with my beautiful coat, you know, the yellow one with all the fringes, and with a bright smile and said ‘hello’ but guys I’ve never been dumped like that before.”

While the night club does not have a specific dress code, clubbers are encouraged to opt for comfortable clothing, preferably darker clothing that reflects your personal style.

As well as their super-strict door policy, clubber are also not permitted to bring their phones into the club and are asked to hand hem over before entry. Karius has played just twice for Newcastle since signing for the Magpies at the start of last season. He played the full game in a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United in February 2023 and started in a 4-1 league defeat to Arsenal 12 months later.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire in the summer and reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport have claimed that Leotta is asking the footballer to leave the North East to join her in Italy, where she works as a football presenter and a model.

Leotta told the outlet: “I hope he makes the best decision for his career. I live in Milan, so let’s say being close to Milan would be ideal for us.

“I always tell him, players who come to Serie A then fall in love with Italy and often stay there forever. I think that could happen to him too.”