Man City rubbish claims of trying to snag Liverpool star - days before Premier League starts
The Colombian winger has been a key part of Liverpool’s squad after joining from FC Porto in 2022. Signed as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, he has since made 67 appearances for the Reds, scoring 16 goals in the process.
Around lunchtime today (August 13) media outlets began claiming that Diaz, 27, could be moving to Premier League rivals Manchester City - just days before the Premier League season is set to begin. Spanish news publication El Chiringuito TV even claimed that talks had already been held by the reigning champions, and that a fee of around £60m was on the cards.
But just hours later, it appears this move is now off the cards.
Taking to social media, Fabrizio Romano simply said: “Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luís Diaz after recent reports.”
Diaz was rumoured to be eyeing up a five-year contract with Man City, who appear to be going into the Premier League season without Jack Grealish, who is currently injured. This summer transfer window has been quiet for both clubs, with 20-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho being the only notable arrival at the Etihad.
Praising his new signing, manager Pep Guardiola said: “He is so fast in transitions, so fast and he can do 30 or 40 games. I know he can play every three or four days. This is one of the details of which we take a look – how reliable the player is to play every three or four days otherwise he cannot play in the big teams because the demand is like that.
“I had the feeling he is so strong to play regularly – a lot of games, a lot of minutes.”
