Fans were left concerned after Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien was given oxygen by medical staff just two minutes into the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

The star, 30, suffered an injury on the field in the early moment of the tense game between the two side, both of whom are battling for Premier League promotion. Sunderland supporters were shocked when the influential O’Nien was administered oxygen after landing awkwardly on his shoulder following an aerial battle with Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore.

The Black Cats star was unable to continue in the match. Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini, who was covering the match as part of BBC Radio Newcastle’s coverage, knew immediately that the star’s debilitating injury was serious.

Sunderland star Luke O'Nien was taken off in the early stage of the Championship play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 24. | Getty Images

He told listeners: "I think this is a problem for Sunderland straight away, Luke O'Nien does not go down like that. It's a blow, but at least the bench is looking a bit stronger than it has done before."

O’Nien was able to walk off the pitch without assistance and was replaced by Chris Mepham.

Sky Sports later confirmed that O’Nien had suffered a dislocated shoulder after the rough landing coming out of the aerial duel. He was taken to the medical room, where he was met by his wife.

The medical team was able to pop his shoulder back into its socket in the medical room. He later returned to the bench following treatment.

Sunderland currently trail Sheffield united 1-0 at the time of writing, following Tyrese Campbell’s strike in the 25th minute.