Next Leicester City manager odds: Who could be hired if Ruud van Nistelrooy is sacked?

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has insisted he remains in the dark over his future as Leicester City manager.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, who was appointed in December, has spent recent days reading that his days could be numbered with former Southampton counterpart Russell Martin being touted as a replacement.

However, asked about his future at his press conference ahead of the final-day trip to Bournemouth, Van Nistelrooy said: “It would be good to find out. It would be good to have a conversation. It would be good to come together, if that’s what they want. There haven’t been any other conversations.”

Asked further about the ongoing rumours of his imminent departure, he added: “I read them and go back to my job. That’s what I’m here for. That’s what my responsibility and drive is, to prepare the game for Sunday with the players.”

If van Nistelrooy is sacked at the end of the season - as many pundits are suspecting - who might take his place?

“Martin ticks a lot of boxes for the Foxes; in their previous stint in the championship they were guided to the title under current Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who adopted a very similar possession based philosophy to Martin. The former Southampton boss also got his side promoted during that very same season, so Leicester can lean on his experience at the level.”

Here are the full odds for the next Leicester City manager, courtesy of Sportscasting:

Russell Martin - 1/2

Danny Rohl - 3/1

Sean Dyche - 10/1

Liam Manning - 14/1

Davide Ancelotti - 16/1

Will Still - 16/1

Lee Carsley - 20/1

Gareth Southgate - 25/1

Gary O’Neil - 25/1

Michael Carrick - 25/1

Cesc Fabregas - 33/1

Frank Lampard - 33/1

Steven Gerrard - 33/1