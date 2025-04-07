AFP via Getty Images

Here is the current Head To Head record of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League has seen many rivalries, but Manchester City vs Crystal Palace has developed into an intriguing clash in recent years. While City has often dominated the fixture, Palace has managed a few memorable results of their own. Let’s break down the head-to-head stats and uncover some insights ahead of their next meeting this weekend.

Overall Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City and Crystal Palace have faced off 28 times in the Premier League era. The numbers paint a clear picture of City’s dominance:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City wins: 20

20 Crystal Palace wins: 3

3 Draws: 5

City’s superior squad quality and consistency over the years have made them the favourites in this fixture more often than not. On the scoreline front, Manchester City has found the net 67 times, averaging 2.39 goals per match, while Crystal Palace has scored 22 goals, at an average of 0.79 goals per match.

Recent Results

In their most recent meeting on December 7, 2024, the two teams played out a 2-2 draw, a result that highlighted Palace’s ability to surprise even the biggest teams in the league. While Manchester City were expected to dominate at the Etihad, Palace fought back and earned a valuable point. This result also extended the number of drawn encounters between the two clubs to five.

Looking Ahead to April 12, 2025

The next chapter in this fixture will be written on April 12, 2025, when the two teams meet again at the Etihad. Manchester City will be looking to maintain their strong home record, while Palace will aim to replicate their recent success and build on the momentum of their December draw.

While history strongly favours Manchester City, Crystal Palace has proven on several occasions that they’re capable of defying expectations. With both teams showing decent form this season, another tightly contested battle could be on the cards.