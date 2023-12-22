Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City are aiming to become just the fourth team in English football history to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

The current European champions reached tonight’s showpiece event in Saudi Arabia with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-final. Pep Guardiola’s side face Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense in the final - the Brazilian side earned a 2-0 victory over Egyptian outfit Al Ahly in their semi-final on Monday. Guardiola has heaped praise on his opponents ahead of the game and has compared the South American champions’ style of football to that of the great Brazil national teams in the 20th century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spainard explained: “They play a typical Brazil style from the 1970s, early 80s, early 90s - until 1994, when they won the World Cup in the United States. We will have to impose our rhythm and our positional game as best as possible and do a good performance, because we know without it, it will be so difficult to win the final.”

Manchester City are the huge favourites heading into the clash and Guardiola’s men could potentially hold the rare distinction of being the holders of five major tournaments at the same time, after last season’s conquests in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Here are all the key TV details ahead of the highly anticipated event.

When is Manchester City vs Fluminense?

Manchester City and Fluminense will face off at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on Friday 22 December.The game in Saudi Arabia kicks off at 6pm UK time and could be watched by a potential crowd of around 62,000. Saudi Arabia has never previously hosted the tournament - marking another landmark for the country who are also expected to host the 2034 World Cup in just over 10 years time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fluminense

Advertisement

Advertisement

TNT Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup for all UK viewers.Build up to the game begins at 5.45pm and the game itself will kick off 15 minutes later at 6pm. Fans are also able to stream the game through the Discovery+ app which is available to download on a mobile or electronic device.

Team news

Last season’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland continues his rehabilitation from injury, alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

Fluminense have few injuries to report - other than the long term injury to left back Jorge. He will be replaced by Brazilian veteran and four time Club World Cup winner Marcelo - formerly of Real Madrid. Many Liverpool fans are likely to keep a close eye on Fluminense’s midfield maestro Andre who has been linked with a move to Anfield for several months.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez.