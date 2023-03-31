Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the first of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester City will be hoping to close the gap on the Premier League front runners Arsenal this weekend while Liverpool will be aiming to move within four points of Tottenham Hotspur who currently sit in the final Champions League spot of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have not been in action since losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League while City’s last outing was a 6-0 demolition over Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals, and while Pep Guardiola’s side can consider fighting for the Premier League trophy, Klopp is still fighting for a place in the UEFA Europa League, let alone the Champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are 19 points behind City in the league but history gives them the edge over their upcoming opponents. As the two sides prepare to meet for the 175th time, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The two Premier League heavyweights will face off on Saturday 1 April with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm BST. Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium will host the fixture and the players are likely to battle it out in front of a sell-out crowd.

Haaland and Foden may not feature against Liverpool this weekend

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool

This fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport. While Sky Sports shows the WSL fixture between Brighton and Manchester United, BT Sport will have coverage of City’s match against Liverpool. Coverage of the match will begin at 11.30am ahead of the 12.30m kick-off and monthly passes can be purchased from £29.99.

Those wishing to stream can do so with the BT Sport app or Web Player and fixtures can be watched within 15 minutes of ordering a pass.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides have met 174 times in their history, including matches where Manchester City were called Ardwick. Liverpool have won on 81 occasions and City have won 46 matches. At the Etihad Stadium, City have won 14 of the 88 meets. However, the Blues have not lost any of their past five home fixtures while Liverpool have won just one of their past away fixtures.

In 2022, Liverpool won three out of five meetings but City bagged the most recent win, beating the Reds 3-2 in the Carling Cup in December.

Team news

The biggest concern for Pep Guardiola is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar was forced to miss both internationals due to a groin injury he suffered in his side’s win over Burnley. His club are yet to suggest a possible return date, and while it could be this weekend, any involvement he may have could be decided last minute.

Phil Foden will be out of contention after he underwent surgery for appendicitis. He has already been ruled out of the upcoming meet and City are yet to put a timeframe on his return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Liverpool, the biggest news could be the return of Luis Diaz. He has made excellent progress in recent weeks from a knee injury and a return is believed to be imminent. Jurgen Klopp continues to be without Thiago Alcantara who is battling a hip injury while Calvin Ramsey and Stefan Bajcetic are also on the absentee list due to a knee and adductor injury respectively.