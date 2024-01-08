Man Utd have 'genius' way to land £70m star as clubs sent Hearts warning

A week into the January transfer window and Spurs have landed the biggest name so far in a former Chelsea star.

Man Utd could offer Crystal Palace a swap deal. (Image: Getty Images)

Champions League chasers Tottenham Hotspur have made early transfer moves this January to bring in a familiar Premier League face to help spearhead Ange Postecoglou's attack during the second half of the season.

Championship clubs are also starting to get their ducks in order with links to a Scottish Premiership star while Manchester United could be working on a 'genius' workaround to land one of the top flight's hottest prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NationalWorld flies around the grounds for your Monday night transfer round-up.

Spurs land former Chelsea forward

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is to join Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season. It's a return to the Premier League for the 27-year-old, who made 56 appearances for Chelsea between 2020 and 2022.

Ange Postecoglou and Spurs will hope that the German can find his shooting boots fast with talisman Son Heung-min on international duty in the Asian Cup. Werner scored just 10 goals during his time with the Blues before returning to Leipzig for £25 million, almost half the fee paid by Chelsea in 2020.

Werner, who had also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, has netted just two times in 14 appearances so far this season and arrives in North London with a mission to ensure he is in the German international side for this year's Euros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leipzig boss Macro Rose confirmed to Sky Germany: "It's right that Timo wants to go on loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championship. We wish him all the best and are keeping our fingers crossed for him."

Man Utd considering 'genius' Crystal Palace swap

Manchester United could sweet talk Premier League rivals Crystal Palace into a deal for dazzling forward Michael Olise by sending one of their own first-team players to South London in a 'genius' exchange.

Manchester United like the look of Michael Olise. (Image: Getty Images)

The Red Devils are reported to be interested in a move for the 22-year-old who has five top-flight goals this term and is fast becoming one of the league's most exciting prospects. However, the reported £70 million release clause in the star's Eagles contract is a lot more than Manchester United wants to fork out.

As a result, they may offer up former Crystal Palace man Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Roy Hodgson's side to soften the blow of losing one of their star forwards. Wan-Bissaka is thought to be on the radar of Crystal Palace, and Manchester United could use that interest to their advantage.

Championship clubs warned about Hearts links

Advertisement

Advertisement

Championship sides Hull City, Southampton and Middlesbrough have been sent a warning message by ex-England international Carlton Palmer amid links to Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland.

Palmer has suggested that any transfer deal between the Scottish Premiership side and those second-division clubs would be 'a risk' given how some players have struggled to transition south of the border before. Shankland has 13 goals in 21 league appearances this term and is also a fully-fledged Scotland international.

Palmer, who never played in Scotland during his career, said: "Lawrence Shankland is on the radar of a lot of Championship clubs, Hull, Southampton and Middlesbrough. He’s currently playing his trade at Hearts, where he’s the leading scorer, having scored 18 goals in all competitions.