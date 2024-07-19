Scott McTominay is a top target for Tottenham and Fulham, according to reports. | AFP via Getty Images

The latest transfer updates from Manchester United are Erik ten Hag continues his summer rebuild

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Fulham in the race to sign experienced Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

SunSport claims that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a huge admirer of the Scottish international, who was one of his country's star performers at Euro 2024 despite their group stage exit.

Fulham have reportedly already had a bid turned down for the midfielder earlier in the summer. The exact proposal that the Cottagers made has not been publicly disclosed but reports from SunSport understand that it failed to meet Manchester United’s asking price of around £40m.

McTominay joined Manchester United’s academy when he was just five years old and starred as a central forward for a number of years as a youngster before dropping back into midfield.

The 52-time Scottish international was introduced into the first team during the 2016/17 season as a holding midfielder but has gradually over the years shown supporters that he is capable of influencing the game further up the pitch by finding space in the box and scoring goals.

McTominay has been a first team regular under the likes of Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Ralf Ragnick and most recently Erik ten Hag. He has lifted one FA Cup, one League Cup and has finished runner-up in the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has represented his boyhood club on 252 occasions across all competitions but could be forced to leave the club this summer to help balance the books - and support a planned spending spree after last season’s eighth place finish. The Red Devils have already landed the likes of Joshua Zirkee for £36.5m from Bologna while a deal is imminent for Lille’s £52m defender Leny Yoro.

West Ham came up with a bid of around £30m for McTominay last summer but Ten Hag at the time was adamant that he wanted to keep hold of him. However, that could change this summer as the Dutchman attempts to regain the trust of the supporters with a huge rebuild.

Manchester United continue talks with £59m midfielder

Talks of Scott McTominay’s exit from Old Trafford come amid reports that a potential replacement could be on the way in the form of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay international, who reached the semi-final of the Copa America this summer, is understood by the Daily Mail to be a player that Erik ten Hag admires.

Ugarte is a 23-year-old tenacious all-action midfielder, who emerged through the Fenix academy in Uruguay back in 2017. His performances in South America prompted a move to Portuguese side Famalicão in 2020, and after just one successful season in the Vila Nova region, he earned himself a move to the capital to join Sporting Lisbon.

The Uruguayan lifted the Portuguese League Cup in his debut season in the capital and after just two seasons was acquired by French giants PSG for a figure of around £50m. He lifted a domestic double in his first season in the French capital and was initially described as a revelation by news outlet L’Equipe. However, towards the end of the season he lost his place as a first team regular with Luis Enrique admitting that he didn’t fit the style of play that he wanted his team to play.

Ugarte is valued at around £59m and Goal understands that the Red Devils are working hard to get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.