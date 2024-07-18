Elye Wahi is a Chelsea transfer target. | Getty Images

Chelsea could be set to rival West Ham United for a key transfer target.

The summer transfer window is just beginning to heat up. Several big deals have already been pushed over the line - who is looking to make a move in the Premier League today?

A Chelsea and Newcastle United target has opened up about his future - meanwhile, Enzo Maresca’s men have also said to have made an enquiry into the transfer availability of another player thought to be in their radar.

Chelsea ‘probe’ regarding availability of Elye Wahi

Chelsea and West Ham are both interested in a move for RC Lens winger Elye Wahi - according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, the Blues have put forth a new enquiry into a possible transfer for the 21-year-old.

They have not put forth an official offer for Wahi’s services yet - nor have West Ham. Instead, the report suggests Chelsea will wait to see how much Lens want for the player before they commit to putting a transfer together. Last season, he scored nine goals and notched up three assists over the course of 27 Ligue 1 games.

Karim Adeyemi gives cryptic interview regarding future

Borussia Dortmund winger has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in the last few weeks, including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea. In a recent interview, Adeyemi has said he ‘can’t say anything’ about his links with Juventus.

Furthermore, he said that he is ‘happy’ to wear the Dortmund shirt. This would indicate that he is content to remain at his current club - however, immediately following this, he said ‘In life, however, there are no guarantees’. As such, his current transfer status is till very much up in the air.

Speaking in a recent interview with Italian outlet Gazetta Dello Sport, Adeyemi said: “I can’t say anything about Juventus. I’m wearing the Dortmund shirt and I’m very happy with that. In life, however, there are no guarantees.”