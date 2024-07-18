Chelsea star issues apology for 'highly offensive language' in Instagram video

Enzo Fernandez has issued an apology | Getty Images

A Chelsea star has issued an apology after making discriminatory comments in a video on Instagram.

The Copa America final between Argentina and Columbia on Sunday, July 15, should have been a one of the greatest moments in the fledgling career of Chelsea and Argentina ace Enzo Fernandez. Sadly, due to comments he made in a video after the game, it has been marred.

In the video, posted on social media, Fernandez was accused of making ‘racist and discriminatory’ comments in a chant. The song was aimed at black players within the France team - as such the French Football Federation (FFF) will now submit an official complaint to FIFA.

Chelsea themselves will also discipline the player for his comments. One of the Blues’ players, Wesley Fofana, is a black player who features for France on the international stage. He took offense to the comments that Fernandez made, describing them as ‘uninhibited racism’. He isn’t the only black French player in Chelsea’s squad - they also have Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Malang Sarr.

Fernandez signed for Chelsea in 2023 for a then-British record transfer fee of £106.8 million from Benfica. He has won 28 caps for La Albiceleste thus far, scoring four goals along the way.

The Copa America final between Argentina and Columbia ended in a 1-0 victory for La Albiceleste. Fernandez played 97 minutes of the outing before he was subbed off for Giovani Lo Celso, who went on to set up Lautaro Martinez’s winning goal.

A statement on Chelsea’s official club website reads: “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Meanwhile, Fernandez issued his own statement on his official Instagram story, which reads: “I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations.

“The song includes highly offensive language and there is no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”