A football fan has been banned for making racist gestures at a match - and the club has now been fined.

Sheffield Wednesday have been fined £12,500 after one of their fans was found to have made racist gestures towards Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer during a Championship game.

The supporter in question, Edward Rabjohn, was charged back in May and was banned from attending football games for a period of five years at Sheffield Magistrates' Court. Recently, the club has also been hit with a charge by the FA.

Rabjohn was seen ‘clearly’ making monkey gestures in Palmer’s general direction, according to a report from the FA. He also admitted to making the gestures in a police interview.

In the game between Wednesday and Coventry, which took place back in January, the Sky Blues emerged victorious by a score of 2-1 at Hillsborough. Ben Sheaf scored a brace - a goal in the 68th minute from Josh Windass wasn’t enough to salvage a point for the Owls.

A statement issued on Sheffield Wednesday’s official club website reads: “Following a robust investigation, the culprit was identified and subsequently brought to justice.

“In addition to the sentence imposed in a court of law, this person is now the subject of a lifetime ban from all Sheffield Wednesday fixtures and club events, with the opportunity to attend a rehabilitation programme in line with the EDI Code of Practice for all EFL Clubs after 10 years.“

Back when Rabjohn was charged, Palmer said: “Supporters pay good money and are entitled to have opinions about my performance on the pitch, whether that is good or bad, this is something most footballers accept.

“What I will never accept is racist gestures directed towards me or anyone else. This is disgusting behaviour and is done for one purpose; to try and degrade me in front of people inside the ground and also people watching on TV all around the world.”