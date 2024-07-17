Nathan Ashton played for Charlton Athletic during his youth career. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

A former Premier League footballer has been sentenced to a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted of two counts of rape.

The attacks reportedly took place eight years apart - the first was in 2015, while the second was carried out in 2023. In 2015, he drove his victim out into the countryside to avoid witnesses, while the second occurred while the victim was sleeping. She woke to find Ashton on top of her, after which he continued to assault her despite pleas for him to stop.

This is not his first offence - back in 2016, the 37-year-old was sentenced to prison for armed robbery of a bookmakers’ shop, during which he and an accomplice stole no less than £14,000 [via the Evening Standard]. Despite the severity of his crime, he was released early from his sentence.

Over the course of his career, Ashton featured for clubs such as Millwall, Fulham and Crystal Palace. He also played for England’s youth ranks during his formative years, turning out for the Three Lions’ U16, U18 and U19 teams. His last club was Tilbury, leaving the Dockers in 2014. He played as a winger during his playing days, though he failed to score a single league goal in the EFL in his nine years as a footballer.

During his conviction, Judge Mathew Turner remarked: “You used your physical strength to do what you wanted, with no empathy or compassion for your victims. You are manipulative and focused on yourself and your own sexual satisfaction.”

One of Ashton’s victims issued a statement, in which she said: “Because of what he chose to do to me, I have feared men ever since - and always will. The feelings I hold for him are disgust and hatred. I think he is a vile human being.”