Reiss Nelson could be set for a move to West Ham. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

An Arsenal winger is said to have agreed a deal to join West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Euro 2024 now behind us, it’s time to focus on the summer transfer window once again. Who have Arsenal been linked with today in the rumour mill?

A home-grown Arsenal star is believed to have agreed a deal to join West Ham United - meanwhile, a former Gunner has opened up on the ‘trauma’ of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson agrees deal to join West Ham United

It seems that Reiss Nelson’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end. According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the 24-year-old has agreed a deal to join West Ham.

While the Gunners themselves have not accepted an offer from the Irons, the report suggests Nelson has ‘said yes’ to their advances. As such, all that remains is for them to meet Arsenal’s valuation of the player.

Nicolas Pepe opens up on difficult spell at Arsenal

It is no secret that Nicolas Pepe’s time at Arsenal did not go according to plan - for both the club and the player. Recently, the Ivorian has opened up on his time at Arsenal - he thanked the fans for their support, but lambasted the media for their ‘relentless’ attacks on his character.

Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, Pepe said: "It was almost harassment. I don't look at social media much, but if my brother told me 'this is what they said about you', it would affect me unconsciously. It also came from the media or from certain members of the club. They don't realise that it can affect the mental state, the family and it affects performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only people who have always supported me are the Arsenal fans. At Arsenal, I suffered a kind of trauma, as if my passion had been ripped away from me, I had a disgust for football. I doubted myself to the point that I thought about quitting everything.

"I wondered how they could have been so relentless in their attacks on me. They even called me the biggest flop in the history of the Premier League. But I refused to mope."