Manchester City have been dealt a fierce blow over the international break, with one of their stars being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The Premier League champions are currently top of the league, but may have to defend in upcoming games without the help of Nathan Ake. The ex-Bournemouth defender picked up an injury during Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Germany in the Nations League.

Ake pulled up off the ball last night (September 10) with what looked like a muscle injury, and now faces a spell on the sidelines after needing medical help to get off the pitch. Manchester City play Brentford at the Etihad this Saturday.

Nathan Ake is carried off on a stretcher against Germany. | Getty Images

The score was 1-1 at the time, with Deniz Undav equalising for Germany after Tijjani Reijnders put the Netherlands ahead.

The severity of Ake’s injury remains unknown, but he is unlikely to feature this weekend - and isn’t the first Premier League player to have pulled up injured this week. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard also picked up an injury while representing Norway, in an injury that manager Stale Solbakken told the media “looked bad”.

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side drew with the European giants just days after his war of words with exiled winger Steven Bergwijn. The former Spurs player recently transferred to the Saudi Pro League - leading Koeman to declare his international career “over”.