Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City could join the race to sign a Real Madrid target.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are just a few days away from the return of the Premier League, following a pair of victories for England in the Nations League. What is happening in the rumour mill this evening?

Manchester City are looking to ‘explore’ a move for a young defender who currently plays in the Bundesliga. It won’t be easy, as Real Madrid are also in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to sell three senior team players in the January transfer window, as each of them have fallen down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Manchester City want ‘move’ for RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba

Manchester City have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers. With several of their central defenders entering the twilights of their careers, Pep Guardiola is looking to add youth to the Sky Blues’ backline.

However, City are not the only club in the race - Lukeba is also in the sights of Real Madrid. Previously, the 21 year old has also been a transfer target for Manchester United. So far this season, Lukeba has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig. As things stand, Die Roten Bullen are second in the Bundesliga, five points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Arsenal to sell trio of senior players in January transfer window

Arsenal could sell three of their senior players - Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus - as early as the January transfer window, as they looking to amass funds for further signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking with Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown said: “There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell and that’s Gabriel Jesus, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans. When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money. If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to.

“That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad. Sometimes the way it works is you’ve got to let some fringe players leave, raise a bit of money from them, and then refresh the squad with new backup options. It seems counterproductive, but it helps to keep the squad fresh and provide new options. Especially if you don’t think they’re good enough to play a role any more, or if you’ve got better options in their positions. So first are foremost, these are the players I expect they’ll cash in on.“

Between them, Tierney, Zinchenko and Jesus have made just 12 Premier League appearances this season, with no goals or assists to speak of. Jesus has played in nine Premier League games, Zinchenko has featured in three and Tierney has yet to play for the Gunners in any competitive capacity in 2024/25.