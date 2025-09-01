Manchester City players are jumping ship left, right and centre on transfer deadline day.

Earlier today (September 1), we reported on the departure of defender Manuel Akanji, with the Switzerland international on the verge of joining Inter Milan after not playing a single minute of Premier League football so far this season.

The loan deal is worth a pitiful £1.37m, with an obligation to buy - subject to “difficult” conditions - standing at £12.9m.

He could be followed out the door by Nathan Ake, who is being linked with a move to Everton before the transfer window closes at 7pm.

Now, a third player has been rumoured for a last-minute exit from the Etihad, having fallen down the pecking order at the club.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Galatasaray are close to reaching an agreement to sign midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The 34-year-old, like Akanji, has not featured for Pep Guardiola’s side so far this season, with the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly all preferred in the middle of the park.

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “Galatasaray are working on a last-minute transfer for Ilkay Gundogan - and are very optimistic to get it done.

“Agreement between Galatasaray and Man City is not an issue. Now, Gundogan needs to reach terms with Galatasaray.

“Galatasaray have offered €5m (£4.3m) net.”

Gundogan’s first spell at Man City came between 2016 and 2023, with the Germany international then joining Barcelona. He lasted just 12 months at the Catalan giants before returning to Guardiola’s team.