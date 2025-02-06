Manchester United confirm 'serious' injury to Lisandro Martinez - how long will he be out for?
During Man United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Argentinian defender dropped to the ground after a clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. A distraught-looking Martinez was carried off on a stretcher after his left knee buckled.
An update on the Argentina international from the club today (February 6) that Martinez has suffered a cruciate ligament injury - which will sideline him for the next few months.
A spokesperson said: “Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.
“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation. Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”
United head coach Ruben Amorim said after the match that he thought it was a “serious situation” and did not know the timeline of the defender’s lay-off. However, it is now expected that he will miss the rest of the Premier League season.
Meanwhile, Amorim also confirmed left-back Luke Shaw has suffered a setback as he seeks to return to fitness. The England international made three appearances at Euro 2024 and has only managed three games for United since limping off at Luton last February
Amorim said: “Luke just a little one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we try to be careful with Luke.”