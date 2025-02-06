Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious knee injury against Crystal Palace. | AFP via Getty Images

Lisandro Martinez won’t be playing for Manchester United anytime soon.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Man United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Argentinian defender dropped to the ground after a clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. A distraught-looking Martinez was carried off on a stretcher after his left knee buckled.

An update on the Argentina international from the club today (February 6) that Martinez has suffered a cruciate ligament injury - which will sideline him for the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious knee injury against Crystal Palace. | AFP via Getty Images

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation. Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

United head coach Ruben Amorim said after the match that he thought it was a “serious situation” and did not know the timeline of the defender’s lay-off. However, it is now expected that he will miss the rest of the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Amorim also confirmed left-back Luke Shaw has suffered a setback as he seeks to return to fitness. The England international made three appearances at Euro 2024 and has only managed three games for United since limping off at Luton last February

Amorim said: “Luke just a little one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we try to be careful with Luke.”