Patrick Dorgu was sent off for Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has yet another availability headache after his January signing was sent off last night.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an ever-growing injury list including Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, and more, the United boss will have to make do without another key player due to suspension.

Dorgu, 20, has impressed as a much-needed wingback since arriving in the winter transfer window. However, his home Premier League debut was marred by two mistakes. A miscommunication with Andre Onana led to Ipswich’s humiliating opener at Old Trafford in the fourth minute, and just before half-time the Dane was given his marching orders for a challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Dorgu was sent off for Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Images

A VAR review showed the United man had missed the ball and piled into his opponent’s shin, and he was fairly sent off.

Reacting after the game, Amorim said: “The important thing is that I know Dorgu quite well, he doesn’t want to harm anybody and that is important for me. And then you have this situation, he had that mistake and then you feel in the game he was making a lot of runs, trying to win every ball, being aggressive and sometimes you over-do it."

The Premier League confirmed Dorgu had been given the red card for serious foul play, meaning the defender will face a three-match domestic ban. That rules him out of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Fulham - which takes on extra importance as the cup is one of United’s last slim chances of Europa League qualification. Sitting 14th in the table, the odds of a European place through the league seem slim but Amorim’s side could look to sneak into the Europa League via a cup win as they did last season.

He will also miss Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford on March 9, and the Red Devils’ trip to Leicester City on March 16. However, a silver lining is that the Dane should be well rested for United’s huge Europa League matches against Real Sociedad on March 6 and 13.

The competition is effectively their only hope of Champions League qualification for next season, and Dorgu will still be eligible to feature.