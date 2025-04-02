Ruben Amorim | Getty Images

Latest round-up of Premier League rumours including news from

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs in the Premier League have the chance to bolster their ranks this summer. They also have the opportunity to let players head out the exit door when the next window opens. Liverpool lead the way at the summit and are in the top four along with Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

The likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United are then chasing down a place in the Champions League spots. At the other end of the table, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are set to return to the Championship. Firstly, Manchester United will ‘step up’ their pursuit of striker Liam Delap over the coming months, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delap, 22, joined Ipswich last summer following their promotion from the Championship. He has since become a key player for the Tractor Boys and has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season. The attacker was on the books at Manchester City from 2019 to 2024 and was loaned out by Pep Guardiola’s side to Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City to get experience.

Liverpool target Joao Gomes swoop

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘considering’ a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. The Reds are being linked with a swoop for the player as they hunt for additions. Arne Slot moved to Anfield last year as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and he is poised to win the title in his first campaign.

Gomes could be seen by the Merseyside outfit as someone to bolster their midfield ranks. He would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they managed to snap him up. At the age of 24, he also has plenty of time on his side and has the potential to develop and get better down the line.

The Brazil international, who has 10 caps under his belt so far in his career, has been a key player for Wolves over recent times and they could face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from elsewhere. He joined the Midlands club in 2023 from Flamengo and has adapted well to English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United remain keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford

Newcastle remain ‘interested’ in landing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, as per Sky Sports. The Toon Army want to snap up the 22-year-old to bolster their goalkeeping department. He has kept the most clean sheets in the second tier this term as the Clarets eye an immediate return to the top flight under the guidance of Scott Parker.

Trafford rose up through the ranks at Manchester City and was a regular for the North West club at various different youth levels as a youngster. He was loaned out by Guardiola’s side to Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers to get boost his development away from the Etihad Stadium. The ‘keeper then made a permanent switch to Turf Moor in 2023.

Burnley were relegated during his first year after they finished in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Sheffield United. However, they have since bounced back well and lie in 3rd place in the league. It remains to be seen whether their number one will still be with them by next season though.