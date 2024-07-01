Manchester United 'offer contract' to Bayern Munich star as Chelsea 'opt out' of race to sign Red Devils flop
The dust from England vs Slovakia has settled and we can all breathe once again - unless you are reading this from outside England of course. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is rolling on in the Premier League as we look at what is happening around Manchester United today.
The Red Devils have reportedly offered a massive five-year contract to a star player at Bayern Munich - meanwhile, Chelsea have dropped out of contention sign a United player who is currently on the transfer list.
Manchester United ‘offer five-year contract’ to Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt is a man in United’s sights - the Red Devils have offered the Bayern Munich monolith a five-year deal ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, according to a recent report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.
United are in need of a new centre-back in the summer, given their defensive woes last season. It is unclear how much money Bayern will require for De Ligt to leave the club - he struggled with injuries last season, only playing in 22 of their 34 Bundesliga games. He is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2027 - as such, it is unlikely that he’ll come cheap.
Chelsea ‘opt out’ of Jadon Sancho transfer race
Jadon Sancho’s time at United appears to be at an end. It has been a miserable run for the former Borussia Dortmund man - his relationship with Erik ten Hag seems irretrievable, as he has failed to adapt to the Dutchman’s style of play.
He has been told he can leave Old Trafford in the summer - however, one of his potential suitors has dropped out of the race for his signature. According to journalist Simon Phillips [via TEAMtalk], Chelsea are unwilling to take a ‘gamble’ on him. They already have a surplus of talented wingers at Stamford Bridge - thus, it makes little sense to bring yet another one on board.