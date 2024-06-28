PSG’s Manuel Ugarte is a Manchester United transfer target. | Getty Images

Manchester United are said to be keen on a summer signing from PSG.

England may not have provided their fans with the inspiration that they desired during the group stage of Euro 2024 - but let’s take a quick break from all that. Here are all the biggest Manchester United transfer rumours from today as the summer window rolls on.

United are believed to be keen on a deal to snap up a PSG and Uruguay ace who would reportedly ‘love’ to play for the club - they have received a blow from another of their targets though, as he has claimed he is ‘not really interested’ in the prospect of moving to Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United seen as ‘ideal destination’ for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are viewed as the ‘ideal destination’ for PSG ace Manuel Ugarte by the player’s agents - additionally, the player himself would ‘love to play there’.

This comes from Uruguay Fichajes, who put out a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page: “Manchester United is seen as an ideal destination by the group that represents the player, and Ugarte himself would love to play there. PSG will listen to offers and 90% will leave the French club since it is not the coach's priority.”

Fermin Lopez ‘not really interested’ in Manchester United move, despite transfer bid

Reports suggest that United have put forth a bid for Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez - however, their quest to bring the player on board appears to have hit the rocks, as the 21-year-old has suggested he is ‘not really interested’ in leaving the Camp Nou this summer. He says he wants to ‘be at Barca’ and ‘nothing else’.