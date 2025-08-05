A former Manchester United striker could be teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo once again - after leaving Old Trafford under a cloud.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al-Nassr have enquired about Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, but the French club have made it clear he’s not for sale.

Despite recently signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free, Marseille are refusing to part with Greenwood - who joined from Manchester United in July last year for £26.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwood was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last year after Man United cut ties with him”green following an internal investigation into past allegations.

Charges for attempted rape and assault were dropped in February 2023, and Greenwood spent a season on loan at Getafe before moving to Ligue 1.

He scored 21 goals in the French league last season and has six goals in five pre-season games.

That form has reignited Saudi interest, especially after Al-Nassr’s Jhon Duran left on loan for Fenerbahce.

According to TalkSport, it would take a bid of more than £85m to get Marseille to even consider talks. Even then, they may hold firm, given Man United still hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause.