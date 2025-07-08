Manchester United rejected plans for Amazon Prime TV show after Arsenal and Tottenham series
Man United were close to starring in their own Amazon fly-on-the-wall documentary, with a lucrative deal already agreed in principle between the club and digital giants.
Following the success of Amazon’s All or Nothing series with Arsenal and Tottenham, Man United were in advanced talks for a similar project, reportedly worth £10m, according to the Athletic.
Discussions with Amazon had gone on for several months.
But Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag and is preparing for his first full season at Old Trafford, made it clear he was against the idea after being approached by the club at the end of last season.
Club executives, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ultimately backed their manager and scrapped the plans.
Man United are under huge pressure to bounce back after finishing a miserable 15th in the Premier League last season and missing out on silverware - losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
Amorim clearly wants full focus on the rebuild - without cameras capturing every moment.
