A talented striker who is surplus to his requirements at his current club reportedly wants a move to the Premier League.

The centre-forward has decided he wants to join Manchester United this summer, even though the club won’t be playing Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils are planning a major rebuild under Ruben Amorim after a disastrous campaign that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League.

Strengthening their attack is a priority, with only four teams scoring fewer goals than Man United last season.

They’ve already spent £62.5m to bring in Matheus Cunha from Wolves and have tabled bids for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. But with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund both struggling last season, Man United are determined to land a proven centre-forward.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Victor Osimhen - who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray - has “chosen” Man United as the club where he wants to continue his career. The report claims the Nigeria international has “expressed his willingness” to be part of Amorim’s new project, despite the absence of Champions League football.

Osimhen is said to perfectly fit the profile Man United are targeting, and Amorim views him as a “luxury addition” who could transform the team’s attack.

However, a deal is still some way off, with the Red Devils needing to adjust their finances to accommodate his significant wage demands.

Not everyone is convinced Osimhen would shine in England. Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink recently made his stance clear on John Obi Mikel’s podcast.

The ex-Chelsea star said: “I know he’s your countryman but I’m not convinced of Osimhen for the Premier League. For Spain, for Italy - yes.

“For the Premier League? I’m not 100 per cent sure.”