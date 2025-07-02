Manchester United have approached Aston Villa over a move for Ollie Watkins as they look to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.

Manager Ruben Amorim has made signing a proven Premier League striker a priority, with Watkins high on his list of targets.

The pursuit comes as Rasmus Hojlund’s future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance. Despite interest from Inter Milan, the Danish striker - who joined United for £72m from Atalanta - has made it clear he wants to stay at the club.

According to Sky Sports News, Man United are now “in the market” for Watkins, regardless of what happens to Hojlund.

No club-to-club contact has been made at the time of publication, although the Red Devils may have spoken to the England international’s agent.

Watkins has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent strikers, netting 16 Premier League goals last season for Villa.

Unai Emery’s side are well aware of the growing interest in their star man and have set an asking price upward of £60m. Man United are ready to meet that figure but face competition from a rival club for Watkins’ signature.

Arsenal, who saw a £40m offer for Watkins turned down in January, remain keen and could return with another bid if they fail to secure top targets Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation, though they currently favour younger attacking options.