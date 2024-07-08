Manuel Ugarte is a Manchester United target. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

Manchester United have ‘snubbed’ a £30 million bid for one of their best young players.

Manchester United are moving ever closer to the start of the 2024/25 Premier League. There is still plenty of work to be done over the course of the summer transfer window - who have the Red Devils been linked with today.

United have ‘snubbed’ an offer of £30 million for one of their prized young players - meanwhile, they have also been linked with a move for a player who is thought to be in Manchester City’s sights. Can they beat Pep Guardiola’s men to the punch?

Manchester United ‘snub’ £30 million bid for Amad Diallo

An unnamed club in Europe have tabled a £30 million bid for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo - however, this bid has been rejected by the Red Devils, according to a recent report from HITC.

United are not interested in allowing Diallo to leave the club at this stage - he is revered with ‘huge importance’ at the club. As such, it will take a massive bid before United’s head will be turned. Last season, Diallo made 12 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring two goals and notching up a single assist.

Manuel Ugarte is a ‘target’ for Manchester United and Manchester City in the summer

Manchester United need to sign a centre-back in the summer, following the departure of Raphael Varane. They are acutely aware of this - according to a report from French outlet Le10 Sport, the Red Devils are looking to make a move for PSG defender Manuel Ugarte.