It's the return of the Champions League this evening with one Premier League side keen to make an impact in their first leg round of 16 fixture. While Arsenal will prepare to face Porto next week, it is Manchester City who travel to Denmark in the hope of securing an important away win over Copenhagen.

Pep Guardiola's side come into the match off the back of a 2-0 win over Everton and as they haven't lost a game since the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the start of December, the momentum appears to be on their side.

Ahead of the Champions League return, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all feature in the latest round-up of the transfer rumours...

PSG eye Premier League giant

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, is a target for Paris St-Germain, with the French champions willing to pay his £51m release clause (Fichajes).

Bernardo Silva could head across the channel if the rumours are to be believed

The Portuguese maestro penned a contract extension in September to keep him at the Etihad until 2026. That deal is understood to have a release clause in place - dangling a carrot for any potential suitors. The clause is reportedly set to become active this summer.

Barcelona were previously linked with a move for the City talisman, with the Saudi Pro League also expressing interest last year. Silva shut down suggestions a Middle East move was on the cards when grilled ahead of the Club World Cup. PSG are the latest club rumoured to be vying for his signature. Fichajes claims Silva is being considered by the Parisians as their marquee summer arrival.

Chelsea star makes transfer claim

Enzo Fernandez has rejected any suggestions that he is angling for a Chelsea exit this summer. A report last week claimed the Argentine was considering calling quits at Stamford Bridge less than 18 months after his club-record arrival. Fernandez joined the Blues from Benfica for £105million having won the World Cup a month earlier.

The Argentinian then followed up these reports with two goals in two matches and following his stoppage-time winner over Crystal Palace, he spoke to ESPN to deny the suggestions he is seeking a move elsewhere.

“I don't want to leave Chelsea,” Fernandez told ESPN. “I am very good here with my teammates and coaching staff from the first day I arrived. The people at the club are treating me very well, I'm grateful for that.

“I will continue here until they want me to. I don't know where those rumours came from, they had spoken on social networks. I came out to totally deny that.”

Man Utd star 'scouted' by La Liga

Real Madrid will send scouts to watch Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports. After a turbulent start to the season, Hojlund’s tally for the campaign stands at 11 across all competitions.

Following his recent performances, which include a goal in each of his five most recent Premier League matches, reports are now suggesting he could be on the move. Spanish outlet Defensa Central has claimed Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Hojlund and have instructed chief scout Juni Calafat to track his progress.