Manchester United are preparing to offload goalkeeper Andre Onana before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been searching for a new goalkeeper all summer, with moves for either Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez or PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma being heavily rumoured.

While talks for Donnarumma has stalled, Marco Bizot started Villa’s opening Premier League game against Newcastle United, suggesting that a move for Martinez could still be on the cards.

But the clock is ticking, and Man United would first have to find a suitable buyer for Onana, especially given the Premier League’s strict profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Another option, according to Football Insider, is a surprise return for ex-goalkeeper David de Gea on a free transfer.

Speaking to the football outlet, former chief scout Mick Brown said: “The noises coming out of the club give me the impression that they don’t think he’s [Onana] good enough for what they want to do.

“Ideally, they’d have been able to move him on earlier in the window and then they could make a move to bring in his replacement.”

Onana has slipped down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, who recently admitted the goalkeeper was left out of the starting XI due to poor training performances.