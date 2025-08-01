Manchester United could be gazumped in bid for new goalkeeper as Premier League club demands over £30m
According to Football Insider, the Champions League winners are preparing a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez - who is wanted by Man United to replace Andre Onana between the sticks.
Not only was Onana inconsistent last season, he has picked up an injury in pre-season, forcing manager Ruben Amorim to dip into the market for a goalkeeper. It comes as the Red Devils also chase after a new striker, with Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins at the top of their shopping list.
Villa are open to selling Martinez for offers upwards of £30m. The club needs to generate funds to stay within UEFA’s financial rules and push ahead with new signings.
PSG have now entered the race and made contact over a potential deal for the World Cup-winning Argentine. Martinez has been Villa’s number one for five seasons, helping the club return to European competition and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
He’s been one of the league’s most consistent performers, but Villa may be forced to cash in to avoid financial sanctions.
If PSG do beat Man United to Martinez, it does open the door for Amorim’s side to buy Gianluigi Donnarumma off them for cheap - on the assumption that he would be surplus to requirements.
