Manchester United is already looking ahead to the January transfer window - and starting to pencil in some names on their shopping list.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man United have struggled in the opening games of the Premier League season, and currently sit 14th in the table with a win and two losses. Now, manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly thinking about how he can bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens in a few months’ time.

Now, ABC has reported that the Red Devils are interested in Sevilla’s right-back Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old picked up an Olympic gold medal with Spain in the summer, and at a club level is being lined up as the long-term replacement for Jesus Navas, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juanlu Sanchez is wanted by Man United. | AFP via Getty Images

United apparently showed some interest in the summer transfer window as well, and although an enquiry was made prior to the Olympic Games, no further progress was made. Real Madrid have also scouted the defender in the past.

Sanchez may struggle to break into the starting XI at Sevilla this season, with competition in his position from Navas, Jose Angel Carmona and Gonzalo Montiel. Playing all but one of his country’s Olympic matches, he scored the winning goal against Morocco in the semi-final.

However, it was his teammate Marc Pubill who caught all the big headlines, being linked with clubs such as Atalanta and Barcelona following his performances.