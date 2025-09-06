Manchester United to exile struggling goalkeeper on loan in Turkey, claims Fabrizio Romano
The Old Trafford number one, who was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023, has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.
Since the Portuguese gaffer arrived last November, the spotlight has shined onto Onana for a handful of different mistakes, most notably against Lyon in the Europa League, where he practically bundled he ball into his own net, and his dismal penalty shoot-out against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.
On transfer deadline day (Monday, September 1), Man United confirmed the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. The 23-year-old is expected to be the new starting goalkeeper at Old Trafford.
With a cloud hanging over Onana’s future, he seems to be on the cusp of a move away from Man United - even though the transfer window has closed.
Although Premier League clubs cannot make new signings, the transfer window in a few other leagues around the world are still open; this includes the Turkish Super Lig, which is thought to be the 29-year-old’s destination.
Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Trabzonspor reach verbal agreement with Manchester United to sign Andre Onana on loan.
“Club to club verbal agreement in place and final decision now up to Onana.”
Trabzonspor are currently second in the league after three matches, ahead of league giants Fenerbahce - who have signed Ederson from Man City on loan - and Besiktas, who recently parted ways with manager and ex-Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.