Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United could well be coming to an end.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Trafford number one, who was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023, has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

Since the Portuguese gaffer arrived last November, the spotlight has shined onto Onana for a handful of different mistakes, most notably against Lyon in the Europa League, where he practically bundled he ball into his own net, and his dismal penalty shoot-out against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On transfer deadline day (Monday, September 1), Man United confirmed the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. The 23-year-old is expected to be the new starting goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

With a cloud hanging over Onana’s future, he seems to be on the cusp of a move away from Man United - even though the transfer window has closed.

Although Premier League clubs cannot make new signings, the transfer window in a few other leagues around the world are still open; this includes the Turkish Super Lig, which is thought to be the 29-year-old’s destination.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Trabzonspor reach verbal agreement with Manchester United to sign Andre Onana on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Club to club verbal agreement in place and final decision now up to Onana.”

Trabzonspor are currently second in the league after three matches, ahead of league giants Fenerbahce - who have signed Ederson from Man City on loan - and Besiktas, who recently parted ways with manager and ex-Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.