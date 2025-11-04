Emotional tributes have been paid to a teenage footballer who has died in a horrific quad bike accident.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to local media reports ion Brazil, Marcelo Hermeto Brasil was involved in a crash at a friend’s house in Leopoldo de Bulhoes, around 40 miles away from Goiania.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and he was put into an ambulance, but died en route to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo played for Goias Esporte Clube, joining the club in 2023 after previously playing for Flamengo.

Brazilian winger Marcelo Hermeto Brasil, 15, has died after a quad bike accident. | Goias Esporte Club

A club spokesperson for Goias said: “It is with great sorrow that Goias Esporte Club informs you of the death of Marcelo Hermeto Brasil, our right winger and a member of our under-15 team.

“He was a source of great pride, he was always an exemplary athlete and will always be remembered by all of us. The Emerald family deeply regrets this loss.

“On behalf of the entire club management, we express our solidarity and condolences to the family, players, friends and fans at this difficult and painful moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rival club, Vila Nova FC, has also paid tribute to the young winger.

Their spokesperson said: “The Vila Nova Football Club expresses solidarity with the family, friends and Goias Esporte Club for the death of the young athlete Marcelo Brasil, from the under-15 category.

“Marcelo lost his life tragically in a quad bike accident, leaving everyone who knew him with immense sadness. A loss like this causes a profound impact on the entire Goias family and everyone who follows youth football, who share the same dream and love for the sport.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with everyone at this time of great sorrow. May God comfort everyone's hearts.”