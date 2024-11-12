Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ecuadorian international Marco Angulo has died at the age of 22, over a month after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash.

The rising star was involved in a collision in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, on Monday, October 7.Angulo, who earned two caps for his national team, underwent emergency surgery but was unable to recover from his injuries. His death was announced on Tuesday morning by his club, LDU Quito.

The club added in a separate statement: “With deep pain and sadness, we regret to report the death of our beloved player Marco Angulo. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Your passing is an irreparable loss that will leave an indelible mark on our hearts. May he rest in peace.”

According to Spanish publication Marca, the accident occurred on the General Rumiñahui Highway when the Ford Explorer driven by Angulo’s sister collided with the beam of a pedestrian bridge. Angulo was one of five passengers in the vehicle, including fellow footballers Roberto Cabezas Simisterra of Independiente Juniors and Victor Charcopa Nazareno of Cuniburo Futbol Club, who died at the scene.

Angulo suffered extensive injuries, including a fractured pelvis, cerebral oedema, subdural and subarachnoid haemorrhages, and a right pneumothorax. He underwent a decompressive craniectomy to relieve pressure in his brain, during which 300 cubic centimeters of blood were removed. Despite these efforts, his condition remained critical.