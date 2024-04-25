Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Aston Villa and Sunderland boss Martin O’Neill has secured himself a top job after five years out of management. The former Republic of Ireland boss will not be returning to traditional management - at least not at this point - set to take over a position held by former Leeds United boss Howard Wilkinson for more than 30 years.

O’Neill has been handed the chairman role at the League Managers Association, returning to full-time work around five years after departing the Nottingham Forest job. O’Neill was, Villa manager between 2006 and 2010, while he has also had spells at Celtic, Leicester City, Sunderland and others, out sister title BirminghamWorld reports.

He now goes into a very different role, supporting present and future managers as they navigate the trials and tribulations of the industry. Speaking about his appointment, O’Neill said in a statement: “I am extremely proud to be voted the new LMA Chair by my fellow managers. I am succeeding Howard Wilkinson who has, for over 30 years, overseen the growth of the LMA and served its members with great distinction, dedication and passion.

“The support I have received from the LMA throughout my time as a manager has been hugely important to me and I am delighted to have the opportunity to give something back to the association. I very much look forward to working alongside [chief executive] Richard Bevan and the team. I would like to build on the work Howard has done so diligently and hopefully continue to support the current and next generation of LMA members.”