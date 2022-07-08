Masters Football is set to return to our screens this year.

Masters Football was shown live on Sky Sports between 2000 and 2011 and was a much loved show for fans across the UK as they were able to witness their heroes compete in a six-a-side tournament.

The series is for retired players over the age of 35 and saw a number of footballing legends participate in highly competitive matches.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional heats were held, with the winners of each progressing to a national competition.

Events were then contested over an evening, with two halves of eight minutes each played out across various UK indoor venues.

Fans have long been anticipating the return of Masters and the wait is finally over.

Supporters will be able to enjoy the action-packed games in which each team play each other once, the top two teams contesting a play-off to decide which of them will be crowned Masters champions.

When is Masters Football 2022?

The new Masters Football will return to our screens today - Friday 8th July 2022 - eleven years on from the previous event.

The first match is set to kick off at 7:30pm tonight and will be held at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow.

Who is playing?

There will be four teams competing in today’s tournament - Celtic, Rangers, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Here are the squads...

Manchester United: Paul Rachubka, John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Quinton Fortune, Darron Gibson, Karel Poborsky, Louis Saha, TBC

Liverpool: Sander Westerveld, Stephen Warnock, Jamie Carragher, Stewart Downing, David Thompson, Steve McManaman, Jermaine Pennant, Luis Garcia

Celtic: Rab Douglas, Mark Wilson, Kelvin Wilson, Stiliyan Petrov, Kris Commons, Joe Ledley, Simon Donnelly, Carlton Cole

Rangers: Roy Carroll, Carlos Cuellar, Alan Hutton, Barry Ferguson, Lee McCulloch, Pedro Mendes, Michael Mols, Kris Boyd

Are tickets still available?

Tickets were originally available to buy online for £25, however they have now sold out ahead of tonight’s match.

Glasgow’s Braehead Arena has a 5,200 capacity.

How to watch on TV

The event won’t be shown on live TV and will instead be airing on a newly launched sports documentary streaming service called 360 Sports TV.

A monthly subscription will cost you only 99p per month, while a year will set you back £4.99.

History of Football Masters

The Football Masters tournament began in 2000 as a national competition with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Wolves and Man City taking part.

The Football Masters were held in 13 different venues in the UK including Manchester’s M.E.N Arena, London’s Wembley Arena and tonight’s venue - the Braehead Arena.

There was also one-off European Masters Cup and International Masters Cup events held in 2005 and 2006 respectively, before the Malaysia Masters Cup was held in 2008 and 2009.

The likes of Ian Rush, Peter Beardsley, Ally McCoist and Darren Huckerby made appearances in the various tournaments.

Previous winners

• 2000 - Nottingham Forest (Runner up: Rangers)

• 2001 - Liverpool (Runner up: Bradford City)

• 2002 - Liverpool (Runner up: Newcastle)

• 2003 - Man City (Runner up: Rangers)

• 2004 - Chelsea (Runner up: Wolves)

• 2005 - Leicester (Runner up: Chelsea)

• 2006 - Rangers (Runner up: Chelsea)

• 2007 - Leicester (Runner up: Wolves)

• 2008 - Wolves (Runner up: Man City)

• 2009 - Tranmere Rovers (Runner up: Bolton)

• 2010 - Birmingham City (Runner up: Tranmere Rovers)