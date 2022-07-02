Scottish football is mourning the loss of the sporting legend who also represented his country at cricket.

Rangers legend Andy Goram has passed away at the age of 58, just months after publically confirming his cancer diagnosis.

The former goalkeeper was best known for his time at Ibrox and in the Scotland national team but also turned out for Hibernian, Motherwell, Sheffield United and Manchester United to name just a few.

He won five league titles with the Gers between 1991 and 1997 and was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Andy Goram’s cause of death

Goram revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and had around six months to live.

The esophagus is the food pipe that runs between the throat and the stomach and symptoms of esophageal cancer often include difficulty in swallowing and weight loss.

In an interview with Scottish newspaper the Daily Record in May, Goram said that he had been offered chemotherapy to battle the disease but rejected the treatment as it would only prolong his life by a maximum of 12 weeks.

Andy Goram career: who did goalkeeping great play for?

Goram is best remembered for his time with Rangers between 1991 and 1998.

During that period he won five Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups as well as the SFWA Footballer of the Year and SPFA Players’ Player of the Year after the 1992/93 season.

Born in Bury, Goram began his youth career with West Bromwich Albion before signing his first senior deal with Oldham Athletic in 1981.

He was with the Latics for six years and made 195 appearances before moving north of the border to sign for Hibernian.

He remained at Easter Road until 1991 when Rangers paid £1 million to bring him to Ibrox.

After his successful stint in Glasgow he moved to Notts County and then Sheffield United before returning to Scotland with Motherwell.

Towards the end of his time at the Steelmen the keeper actually spent a brief spell on loan at Manchester United where he played twice in the side that won the 2000/01 Premier League title.

He returned to Fir Park and made the short move across Lanarkshire to sign for Hamilton Accies before going back down south in 2002 to join Coventry City.

Goram briefly returned to first club Oldham Athletic before once again heading back to Scotland to play with Queen of the South and then end his career at Elgin City in 2004.

Andy Goram’s international career: football stats and cricket

Things could have been so different for Goram and Scotland had he represented the country of his birth, having been named in the England Under 21 squad in 1983.

However, then manager Howard Wilkinson had doubts over Gorman’s lack of height and in 1985 he was called up to represent Scotland by Alex Ferguson.

He made his international debut in a friendly match against East Germany at Hampden Park on October 16, 1995 when he replaced fellow Scottish goalkeeping great Jim Leighton at half time.

Goram went on to win 43 caps between 1985 and 1998 for Scotland.